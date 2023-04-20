Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $196.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.