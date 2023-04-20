Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,246 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,673,000 after acquiring an additional 346,316 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,665 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,731,000 after acquiring an additional 124,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,723,000 after acquiring an additional 177,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.48. 582,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,739. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

