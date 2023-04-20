Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Reduced by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,329 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,665 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,597 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

