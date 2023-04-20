Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 187,890 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 529% from the previous session’s volume of 29,873 shares.The stock last traded at $118.89 and had previously closed at $119.81.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

