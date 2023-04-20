Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,360 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.9% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $379.68. 1,279,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778,386. The stock has a market cap of $283.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $413.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.81 and its 200 day moving average is $361.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

