Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $150.86. 35,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,418. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.55 and a 200 day moving average of $148.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

