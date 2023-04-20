Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Veeva Systems in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the technology company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $181.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.50. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,177. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

