Velas Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $50.90 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $50.90 million and $896,984.19 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00064695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00040068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,440,463,290 coins and its circulating supply is 2,440,463,287 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

