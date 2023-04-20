VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Up 5.1%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) shares rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 108,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 62,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VEON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VEON by 167.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,914 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in VEON in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in VEON by 7.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 264,523 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VEON by 43.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 133,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

