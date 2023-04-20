Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.19% of Veracyte worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCYT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $749,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,681 shares in the company, valued at $940,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of VCYT stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.57. 143,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,256. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.92 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

