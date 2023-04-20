Verge 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.38 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $40.55 million and $2.38 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,903.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.91 or 0.00314540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00011853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00070784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00537319 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00436953 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,939,275 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.