Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.4% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 128,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 11,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 292.1% in the fourth quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 25,910 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.18. 7,100,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,556,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

