VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 423,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 149,023 shares.The stock last traded at $60.77 and had previously closed at $60.89.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,215.03 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.33.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is presently -4,159.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
