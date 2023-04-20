VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 423,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 149,023 shares.The stock last traded at $60.77 and had previously closed at $60.89.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,215.03 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.33.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is presently -4,159.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.