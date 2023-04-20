ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $1.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRAY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ViewRay from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ViewRay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.42.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $219.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.04. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 105.01% and a negative return on equity of 93.57%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $173,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 654,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 128,007 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,803,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 332,751 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth about $1,157,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in ViewRay by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 81,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

