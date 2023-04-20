Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $99.14

Vinci SA (EPA:DG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €99.14 ($107.76) and traded as high as €109.22 ($118.72). Vinci shares last traded at €108.70 ($118.15), with a volume of 814,509 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($138.04) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €124.00 ($134.78) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Vinci Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €106.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €99.21.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

