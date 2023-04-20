Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.81. 48,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 594,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Steinberg bought 158,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,684,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 487,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,274,928.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph S. Steinberg acquired 158,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,684,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 487,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,274,928.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brian Cree bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,210,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 201,893 shares of company stock worth $3,423,906 over the last quarter.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.

