Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.37

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and traded as low as $6.27. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 13,653 shares trading hands.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
