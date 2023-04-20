Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.37

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and traded as low as $6.27. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 13,653 shares trading hands.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 811,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $252,000.

(Get Rating)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.