VRES Price Hits $0.0315 on Exchanges (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One VRES token can now be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. VRES has a total market capitalization of $78.76 million and approximately $493.55 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VRES has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00028877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019829 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,289.09 or 1.00184063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000116 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03251432 USD and is down -8.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $700.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.