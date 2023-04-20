Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.29 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.67 or 0.00012988 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $100.87 million and approximately $13.29 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00029181 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018691 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,246.65 or 1.00017584 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.86517376 USD and is down -8.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $10,668,701.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

