W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.36. 2,619,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,452. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.19. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $58.92 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

