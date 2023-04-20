W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Position Reduced by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 1.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $691.13.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $666.87. 32,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,682. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $669.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.49.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

