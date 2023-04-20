Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Cut by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,286 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 205,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,522,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $56,875,000 after acquiring an additional 69,393 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.60%.
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.
