WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

WalkMe Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $889.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of -0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 105.46% and a negative net margin of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $64.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WalkMe by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 856,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 614,339 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, EVR Research LP raised its holdings in WalkMe by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after acquiring an additional 404,361 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

