Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

WAFD has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Washington Federal from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Washington Federal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Washington Federal stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

In other Washington Federal news, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 1,600 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,598.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $108,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,436.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

