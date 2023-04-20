WAXE Hits One Day Trading Volume of $84,134.09 (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $84,134.09 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAXE has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for about $71.01 or 0.00246975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAXE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAXE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAXE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.