WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Trading Down 3.7%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €3.00 ($3.26) and last traded at €3.12 ($3.39). 10,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.24 ($3.52).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $469.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.83.

About WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

