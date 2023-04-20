Wealth Effects LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLP. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Global Partners in the third quarter worth $415,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,312,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Global Partners by 6.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Partners Price Performance

Shares of Global Partners stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,336. Global Partners LP has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 52.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.609 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

