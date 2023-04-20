Wealth Effects LLC Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,060 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MGO Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 542.9% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 225,887 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 190,751 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.81. 7,886,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,440,773. The company has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

