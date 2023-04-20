Wealth Effects LLC Invests $677,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,761. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.28.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

