Wealth Effects LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Wealth Effects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,483,000 after buying an additional 161,958 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.90. 202,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,769. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.19.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

