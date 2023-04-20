Wealth Effects LLC Trims Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,727,000 after acquiring an additional 157,301 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Elastic by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,910,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,379,000 after buying an additional 1,062,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Elastic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,650,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,614,000 after buying an additional 153,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,547,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of Elastic stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.55. The stock had a trading volume of 208,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,918. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $92.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The business had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

