West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) PT Lowered to C$126.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$129.00 to C$126.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$138.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$134.60.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.3 %

West Fraser Timber stock traded up C$0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$103.15. 98,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,049. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.01. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$92.76 and a 52 week high of C$132.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$101.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$103.19.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber ( TSE:WFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($1.66). The business had revenue of C$2.19 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 25.86%. Analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 2.3627679 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.