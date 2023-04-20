West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.38

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as high as C$0.47. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources shares last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 56,000 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.95 price objective on West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$36.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.36.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Company Profile

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, iron, silica, and magnesium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

