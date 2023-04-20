Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.80.

NYSE:WHR opened at $139.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average of $141.59. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $199.07.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -24.96%.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 12.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,384,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in Whirlpool by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

