WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0487 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $37.25 million and approximately $699,411.87 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0487 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00320101 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00020593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003602 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

