William Blair Comments on Catalent, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Catalent in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Catalent from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.77. Catalent has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $115.33.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Catalent by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

