Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Cut to $289.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $303.00 to $289.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WTW. StockNews.com cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.77.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $237.85 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

