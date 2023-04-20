Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,095 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.22% of Wingstop worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 3.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 5.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WING shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.89.

In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WING opened at $187.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.08. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $193.74.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

