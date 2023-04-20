WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 63,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 32,486 shares.The stock last traded at $44.15 and had previously closed at $44.35.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $662.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,434,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,059,000 after buying an additional 56,091 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 25.0% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 46,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 941,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after buying an additional 20,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

