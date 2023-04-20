WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Short Interest Up 9.5% in March

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WM Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAPS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 48,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,817. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

About WM Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WM Technology by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 66,908 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the third quarter worth $329,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WM Technology by 27.4% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,359,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,208 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in WM Technology by 67.5% during the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 882,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 355,868 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

