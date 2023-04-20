WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Short Interest Up 9.5% in March

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:MAPS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 48,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,817. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.29.
WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.
