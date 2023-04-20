WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in WNS were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WNS by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in WNS during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 2.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of WNS by 72.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 21.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.63.

NYSE WNS opened at $90.04 on Thursday. WNS has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $94.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 21.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

