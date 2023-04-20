World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.53

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.53 and last traded at $105.30, with a volume of 287085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Benchmark downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.18.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Institutional Trading of World Wrestling Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 146.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 27.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 161.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading

