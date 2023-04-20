Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1,452.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $13,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $35,088,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 343.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after acquiring an additional 343,535 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 582,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after acquiring an additional 251,999 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 823.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 208,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,362,000 after acquiring an additional 208,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.56. 90,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,288. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.76. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.33 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.