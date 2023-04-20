Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Shares Down 28.6%

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating) was down 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 3,638,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 531% from the average daily volume of 576,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Xander Resources Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.36.

About Xander Resources

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.

