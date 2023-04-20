XPO (NYSE:XPO) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered XPO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on XPO in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.79. 8,241,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. XPO has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in XPO by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

