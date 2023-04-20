XXEC Inc. Takes $2.21 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

XXEC Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. Deere & Company comprises about 1.8% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

NYSE DE traded down $3.49 on Thursday, reaching $389.28. The company had a trading volume of 267,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $403.79 and its 200 day moving average is $408.92. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

