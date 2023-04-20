Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Shares Up 1.3%

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $25.69. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

Yamaha Motor Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

