York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.26

York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and traded as low as $17.50. York Traditions Bank shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

York Traditions Bank Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74.

York Traditions Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for York Traditions Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Traditions Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.