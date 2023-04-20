YS Biopharma (YS) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Rating) is one of 721 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare YS Biopharma to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

YS Biopharma has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YS Biopharma’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares YS Biopharma and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YS Biopharma N/A -$550,000.00 2.15 YS Biopharma Competitors $1.35 billion -$8.27 million -8.94

Institutional & Insider Ownership

YS Biopharma’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than YS Biopharma. YS Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

46.0% of YS Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares YS Biopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YS Biopharma N/A 46.53% 8.78% YS Biopharma Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for YS Biopharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YS Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A YS Biopharma Competitors 115 593 885 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 254.69%. Given YS Biopharma’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe YS Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

YS Biopharma Company Profile

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates principally in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd., formerly known as Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

