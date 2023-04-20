Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.49

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.49 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.09). Zambeef Products shares last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10), with a volume of 186,246 shares trading hands.

Zambeef Products Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of £23.29 million, a P/E ratio of 283.33 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.49.

About Zambeef Products

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour. It is also involved in the row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 12,257 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,750 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops.

